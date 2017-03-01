New Jio plans launched – Here is the full plan list

New jio plans are now available for the public. Recently the company Chairman, Mukesh Ambani had announce that they plan to extend the New year offer for another year. He also added that the plans will no longer be free, but comes at very competitive prices. The users will get all the benefits of Jio new year plan for another year. This includes free local, STD and free roaming to all operator pan India.

The users can now sign in for Rs.99 to become prime member and avail the offer extension for another year. The chairman had already mention about the 303 top up plan which is the actual new year jio extension plan. Besides there are other plans too that the user can opt in. Here the complete list of new Jio plans.

On the list you can see that there are other plans that the chairman did not mentioned during his speech. All plans offer unlimited data with Fair Usage Policy limits for data usage. Plans starts from Rs. 149 and goes up to Rs. 9,999. The FUP limits and the validity days increases with each plan.

The most attractive plans are the Rs.303 and Rs.499 plans. These plans offer 1GB and 2GB data per day respectively. This converts to 28GB and 56GB data for 28 days. This is something rewarding for the users because none of the other operators including the state owned BSNL could match these prices yet.

These new jio plans could trigger a real price war in the telecom industry. Meanwhile, the free offers from Jio ends on March 31. So, if you are a Jio user make sure to update to prime membership before the date and enjoy the full privilege there after.

Source : Jio.com