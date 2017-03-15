New Moto G5 Plus 2017 XT1686 now available on Flipkart

New Moto G5 Plus is now available on Flipkart. This device belongs to the 5th generation of mid range moto series phones from Motorola. It was first introduced at the Mobile World Congress 2017. The phone is available in two memory variants. The lower price variant with 3GB RAM and 16GB storage has a price of Rs.14,999. The other variant with larger 4GB RAM and 32GB storage carries a price tag of Rs.15,999.

Moto G5 Plus is powered by an Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor. It features a 5.2 inch full HD display. The rear camera has got a 12MP rear camera with Dual Autofocus Pixels and large f/1.7 aperture.

Here are the complete specifications of the device.

Moto G5 Plus specifications

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 16GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, Dual-Pixel Autofocus, Sony IMX362 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, 4K video recording

5MP front-facing camera with OmniVision OV5695 sensor, f/2.2 aperture, display flash

Water repellent nano-coating

Fingerprint sensor

3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, Front-ported loudspeaker

Dimensions: 150.2x74x7.7 to 9.7mm; Weight:155 g

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging

It will be available from today midnight, and as usual this phone is exclusively sold on Flipkart. You can choose from the Lunar grey and fine gold color options.

The launch day offers includes:

Additional Rs. 1500 off on exchange

10% flat discount when bought using SBI cards

No cost EMI

Option to buy Moto Pulse headset worth Rs. 1299 at just Rs. 599

Free buy back guarantee worth Rs.1199.

You can find 3GB variant here on flipkart. while the 4GB RAM variant can be found here.