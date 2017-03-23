Oppo F3 plus now in India for Rs. 30990; comes with 16MP + 8MP Dual front cameras

Oppo F3 Plus selfie centric phone is now available in India. It comes with a price tag of Rs. 30990. The highlight of this phone is its 16MP + 8MP Dual front cameras. Oppo F-series phones are popular in India and the launch of its latest addition was announced earlier.

The front camera comes with 16MP 1/3.1-inch sensor and f/2.0 aperture along with an 8-MP secondary front camera with 120-degree wide-angle lens. The rear camera resolution is 16MP. It has got f/1.7 aperture, Sony IMX398 sensor and dual phase-detection auto-focus (PDAF) technology. Both the camera units are equally impressive on the paper.

Oppo F3 Plus Specifications

Oppo F3 plus is equally impressive on the other specifications it carries. It features a 6 inch Full HD 1080p IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen. The display offers ~367 ppi pixel density and is protected using a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It has got a ~75.1% screen-to-body ratio.

F3 plus is powered by a Qualcomm MSM8976 Pro Snapdragon 653 chipset with Octa-core (4×1.95 GHz Cortex-A72 & 4×1.44 GHz Cortex-A53) and Adreno 510 GPU. There is 4GB of RAM and 64GB expandable storage. The microSD card slot supports up to 256 GB and uses SIM 2 slot.

The fingerprint sensor is mounted in the front and Fingerprint and there are other sensors like accelerometer, gyro, proximity and compass. The overall dimensions ranges between 163.63 × 80.8 × 7.35mm and it weighs 185 grams. The battery capacity of the phone is 4000mAh battery and it has VOOC Flash Charge.

The phone is priced in the rage of OnePlus 3T and the specifictions are equally impressive. It is already available on Online stores.