Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+(plus) launches today, live stream available

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ Android phones launches today. The launch function starts at 08:30 PM IST. These are the flagship phones from Samsung for the year 2017 – 18 and will compete iPhone 8 which is scheduled to launch soon. This launch is especially crucial for Samsung citing the failure of their Samsung Note 7 phones due to exploding batteries. While the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge phones had no such faults, Samsung really need to come out of that clout, and they need to do it in a grand style.

Meanwhile, Google‘s introduction of Pixel and Pixel XL phones makes things even tough for Samsung. Google is also introducing the second iteration of Pixel phones soon. Samsung too have a lower shipping projection for the coming year citing several reasons.

Meanwhile, the specifications of the phones are all out in the open through several leaks and renders — most of those comes from credible sources. So the suspense element on how the device pans out is not there. Samsung just needs to confirm those leaked and rendered specifications true, and let us know the price as well.

The specifications and features of the phones are promising. There are much in offer for the users. The bezels are non-existent or rather very thin even on top and bottom. The screens have gone wider while keeping the overall phone size without change. So Samsung Galaxy S8 is a phone with wider display with the size identical to that of Samsung S7.

Here are the expected specifications of both phones:

Samsung Galaxy S8 Specifications

6.8 inch Super AMOLED display

~84.2% screen-to-body ratio, 1440 x 2960 pixels resolution (~568 ppi pixel density)

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 in front and backpanel

Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835

Octa-core (4×2.45 GHz Kryo & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo) CPU, Adreno 540 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage

Dual 12 MP, f/1.7 Primary camera, 1/2.5″ sensor size, 1.4 µm pixel size, phase detection autofocus, OIS

8 MP, f/1.7 aperture front camera

148.9 x 68.1 x 8 mm; 151grams

IP68 certified – dust/water proof over 1.5 meter and 30 minutes

Android v7.0 Nougat

Iris scanner, fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, heart rate, SpO2

3000 mAh battery

USB v3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot

NFC, Bluetooth v4.2, A2DP, LE, aptX

Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)

Black, White, Gold, Silver, Pink Gold

Expected price in India – starts from Rs. 57,000

Samsung Galaxy S8+ (Plus) Specifications

6.2 inch Super AMOLED display

~81.5% screen-to-body ratio, 1440 x 2960 pixels resolution (~531 ppi pixel density)

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 in front and backpanel

Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835

Octa-core (4×2.45 GHz Kryo & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo) CPU, Adreno 540 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage

Dual 12 MP, f/1.7 Primary camera, 1/2.5″ sensor size, 1.4 µm pixel size, phase detection autofocus, OIS

8 MP, f/1.7 aperture front camera

152.4 x 78.5 x 7.9 mm

IP68 certified – dust/water proof over 1.5 meter and 30 minutes

Android v7.0 Nougat

Iris scanner, fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, heart rate, SpO2

3500 mAh battery

USB v3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot

NFC, Bluetooth v4.2, A2DP, LE, aptX

Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)

Black, White, Gold, Silver, Pink Gold

Expected price in India – starts from Rs. 67,000

The live stream of the launch available from Samsung can be viewed here from the official site.