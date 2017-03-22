Samsung Pay now in India, devices are supported, how to use

Samsung launches its Samsung pay services in India. This service is already in use in United States and few other countries. Samsung pay is a wireless digital payment solution. The service, however is available only on select Samsung devices.

Samsung Pay supported devices in India

The devices that supports Samsung Pay in India includes Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy S6 Edge+, Galaxy A5 (2016), and Galaxy A7 (2016). The list may soon include Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge. The upcoming devices Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will support Samsung pay. The users of these devices can register online to use this service and add their cards.

How to use Samsung Pay?

Samsung pay can be used at any merchant outlets. It works with both NFC (near field communication) and MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission). This also means that it can be used on card swiping machines along with contact-less payment machines.

The service will initially be available with Axis, HDFC, ICICI, SBI, and Standard Chartered banks. Citibank and American Express are expected to join in soon.

The payment authentication can either be done using a four digit OTP pin or using finger print. The user need to first tap his phone over the POS machine to make the payment and then select the card.