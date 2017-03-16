Vivo Y53 with 2GB RAM now in India for Rs.9990

Vivo is launching another device in India which will be called Vivo Y53. It is a budget entry level smartphone from Vivo. Vivo, unlike other Chinese phone companies like Xiaomi and lenovo, is not very aggressive with their pricing. But the products they offer are often good and they have a good fan following in India. Vivo is preferred by those who does offline shopping for the mobile. The company has an advantage of having a good network of retail outlets in India. Vivo Y53 comes with a price tag of Rs. 9,990.

It features a 5 inch (960 x 540 pixels) qHD IPS display and is powered by a 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU. There is 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage memory expandable up to 256GB with microSD. The phone comes in Crown Gold and Space Grey colors. The primary camera has 8MP resolution and the front camera resolution is 5MP.

Here are the complete specifications on Vivo Y53

5-inch (960 x 540 pixels) qHD IPS display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, Ultra HD mode

5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

Dimensions: 144.2 × 71.4 × 7.64mm; Weight: 137g

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS

2500mAh battery

Unibody curve design

Smart split

Eye protection mode

Vivo Y53 is already in stock at retail outlets in Mumbai. It will be available soon on online sites.