Xiaomi Redmi 4A now in India for Rs.5,999; exclusive on Amazon.in

Xiaomi has launched yet another value for money handset in India. The new device is the Xiaomi Redmi 4A. It is an entry level 4G VoLTE device, but comes packed with some impressive specifications like all the Xiaomi Redmi series phones we saw in the past.

Redmi 4A features a 5 inch HD (1280 x 720p) IPS display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 425 processor chipset which includes 1.4GHz Quad-Core CPU and 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU. There is 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable internal storage memory. It supports microSD cards up to 128GB.

Redmi 4A is a 4G VoLTE device and has Hybrid Dual SIM slots (micro + nano / microSD).

The rear camera resolution is 13 MP with f2.2 aperture. PDAF, LED Flash, and 1080p video recording are the other features of the primary camera. In the front is a 5MP camera with f2.2 aperture.

Following are the full specifications of Redmi 4A

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC color gamut

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF, LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture, 1080p video recording

5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

Infrared sensor

Dimensions: 139.5×70.4×8.5mm;Weight: 131.5g

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS + GLONASS

3030mAh (minimum) / 3120mAh (typical

unibody design

matte finish

Redmi 4A will be available exclusively from Amazon.in and Mi.com from March 23. The introductory offers includes 28GB 4G data and unlimited phone calls from Idea cellular, and Rs.200 promotion credit on Kindle books.