Nubia N1 Lite with 2GB RAM/16GB storage launched for Rs. 6,999

Nubia has launched the light version of Nubia N1 in India. It is named Nubia N1 Lite. Nubia N1 is one among the most successful android phones launched in India. The company expects to repeat its success story with launch of its lite version. The price of the N1 lite is Rs. 6,999, which is quite good given the configurations of the device. At this price point it will be competing directly with the recently launched Xiaomi Redmi 4, which is also priced Rs. 6,999.

Nubia N1 Lite features a 5.5 inch HD (1280 x 720p) IPS display. A 1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with Mali-T720 GPU. There is 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage memory in this device. The phone runs Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS out of the box. The finger print sensor is located on the rear just under the camera unit and dual flash.

The rear camera has got 8MP resolution and f2.0 aperture. The front camera unit is a 5MP resolution camera, and it also comes with a flash in the front (quite handy for the selfie loving folks out there). The 3000 mAh battery offers up to 24 hours talk time and up to 500 hours of standby.

Nubia N1 Lite specifications

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS Full Lamination display

1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor

Mali-T720 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

8MP rear camera with dual LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash, 84-degree wide angle lens

Electronic compass, G-sensor, Light sensor, Gyro sensor, Proximity sensor, Hall sensor

3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio

Dimensions: 153 x 77.5 x 8.4mm; Weight: 171g

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

3000mAh battery

Black with Gold

Nubia N1 lite is already available from Amazon.in for Rs. 6,999.