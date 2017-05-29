Samsung Galaxy On Nxt 64GB ROM, 3GB RAM now sells @ Rs.14,900; flat 16% discount

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt with 64 GB storage and 3GB RAM now sells for a 16% discount on flipkart. The price of the phone thus fall under 15000 Rupees to Rs.14,900. The 64GB version of Galaxy Nxt was launched only recently. The device is powered by a Exynos 7870 Processor and it features a 5.5 inch full HD display.
The discount is a part of Flipkart’s #summershoppingdays sale. So the price might go up once the sale ends on 31st May.
Here are the specifications of Galaxy On Nxt (64GB):
Samsung On Nxt (3GB RAM, 64GB ROM)
- On Flipkart for Rs. 14,900
- offer: 16% off
- Colours: Black, Gold
- Status: Available
Key Specs:
- 5.5 inch Full HD Display
- 1.6 GHz Octa Core Exynos 7870
- 3GB RAM, 64GB storage, microSD card up to 256GB
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- Android Marshmallow 6
- 4G + 4G nano SIM
- Finger Print sensor
- 3300 mAh battery
- 151.7 x 75 x 8 mm
- SM-G610FZDGINS
Best things about this phone
- Durable large battery
- Fast finger print sensor
- Good looks
Also see the full specifications
The price of the 32GB version too have been dropped to Rs.14,400. The only difference is that, you get a lesser storage in this device. Rest of the specifications are the same.