Samsung Galaxy On Nxt 64GB ROM, 3GB RAM now sells @ Rs.14,900; flat 16% discount

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt with 64 GB storage and 3GB RAM now sells for a 16% discount on flipkart. The price of the phone thus fall under 15000 Rupees to Rs.14,900. The 64GB version of Galaxy Nxt was launched only recently. The device is powered by a Exynos 7870 Processor and it features a 5.5 inch full HD display.

The discount is a part of Flipkart’s #summershoppingdays sale. So the price might go up once the sale ends on 31st May.

Here are the specifications of Galaxy On Nxt (64GB):

Samsung On Nxt (3GB RAM, 64GB ROM)

Best phones under 20000 - samsung galaxy on nxt
samsung galaxy on nxt

 

  • On Flipkart for Rs. 14,900
  • offer: 16% off
  • Colours: Black, Gold
  • Status: Available

Key Specs:

  • 5.5 inch Full HD Display
  • 1.6 GHz Octa Core Exynos 7870
  • 3GB RAM, 64GB storage, microSD card up to 256GB
  • 13MP rear camera
  • 8MP front camera
  • Android Marshmallow 6
  • 4G + 4G nano SIM
  • Finger Print sensor
  • 3300 mAh battery
  • 151.7 x 75 x 8 mm
  • SM-G610FZDGINS

Best things about this phone

  • Durable large battery
  • Fast finger print sensor
  • Good looks

 Also see the full specifications

The price of the 32GB version too have been dropped to Rs.14,400. The only difference is that, you get a lesser storage in this device. Rest of the specifications are the same.

