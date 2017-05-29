Samsung Galaxy On Nxt 64GB ROM, 3GB RAM now sells @ Rs.14,900; flat 16% discount

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt with 64 GB storage and 3GB RAM now sells for a 16% discount on flipkart. The price of the phone thus fall under 15000 Rupees to Rs.14,900. The 64GB version of Galaxy Nxt was launched only recently. The device is powered by a Exynos 7870 Processor and it features a 5.5 inch full HD display.

The discount is a part of Flipkart’s #summershoppingdays sale. So the price might go up once the sale ends on 31st May.

Here are the specifications of Galaxy On Nxt (64GB):

Samsung On Nxt (3GB RAM, 64GB ROM)

On Flipkart for Rs. 14,900

offer: 16% off

Colours: Black, Gold

Status: Available

Key Specs:

5.5 inch Full HD Display

1.6 GHz Octa Core Exynos 7870

3GB RAM, 64GB storage, microSD card up to 256GB

13MP rear camera

8MP front camera

Android Marshmallow 6

4G + 4G nano SIM

Finger Print sensor

3300 mAh battery

151.7 x 75 x 8 mm

SM-G610FZDGINS

Best things about this phone

Durable large battery

Fast finger print sensor

Good looks

Also see the full specifications

The price of the 32GB version too have been dropped to Rs.14,400. The only difference is that, you get a lesser storage in this device. Rest of the specifications are the same.