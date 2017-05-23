News, Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi 4 (2GB RAM) vs Xiaomi Redmi 4A difference

Leave a comment

Xiaomi Redmi 4 goes on sale for the first time in India on Amazon.in today. The phone comes in 2GB, 3GB and 4GB RAM variants, each priced at Rs. 6,999, 8,999 and 10,999. While comparing with Xiaomi Redmi 4A, the device in comparison is the 2GB RAM variant as they have identical configurations and price. Redmi 4A , which is the cheapest Redmi phone in India, carries a price tag of Rs. 5,999. Redmi 4A has a poly carbonate body while the Redmi 4 comes with all metal body. The processor used in Redmi 4 is slightly more powerful compared to Redmi 4A. Here is the detailed comparison between both devices.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 (2GB RAM) vs Xiaomi Redmi 4A differences

Xiaomi Redmi 4A

Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Xiaomi Redmi 4 (2GB RAM)

Xiaomi Redmi 4 (2GB RAM)
General:
Status: Available Available
Released: March 20, 2017 May 16, 2017
Colors:
Colors: Gray, Gold and Rose Gold Black, Gold
Size:
Dimensions: 139.5 mm x 70.4 mm x 8.5 mm 139.24 mm x 69.96 mm x 8.65 mm
Weight: 131.5 g 150 g
Display:
Display: HD IPS display 2.5D curved glass display
Resolution: 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Size: 5 in 5 in
Multitouch: Yes Yes
Features:
  • 450nit brightness, 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC color gamut
Hardware:
Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Snapdragon 435
CPU: 1.4GHz Quad-Core 1.4GHz Octa-Core
GPU: YesAdreno 308 YesAdreno 505
Radio: Yes Yes
GPS: GPS + GLONASS Yes
Memory and Storage:
RAM: 2 GB 2 GB
Internal: 16 GB 16 GB
Cards: microSD cards up to 128GB up to 128GB with microSD
Camera:
Primary: 13MP f2.2 13MP f2.0
Secondary: 5MP f2.2 5MP f2.2
Features:
  • PDAF, LED Flash, 1080p video recording
  • Rear camera: 5P lens, PDAF, LED Flash
Software:
OS Type: Google Android Google Android
OS Version: Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
Java: No No
Interface: MIUI 8 MIUI 8
Features:
Sensors:
Sensors: YesInfrared sensor YesFingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Connectivity:
USB: Yes microUSB 2.0
Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.1 4.2, A2DP, LE
Wi-Fi: Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 802.11 b/g/n
EDGE: No Yes
GPRS: No Yes
NFC: No No
3G Internet: Yes Yes
4G: Yes Yes
Infrared: No Yes
Sound:
3.5mm Jack: Yes Yes
Features:
Battery:
Capacity: 3030 mAh 4100 mAh
Battery Type: Lithium Ion (Li-Ion) Lithium Polymer (Li-Poly)
Stand-by:
Talk time:
Sar Value:
Sar Value: 0.750 w/kg at head / 0.612w/kg for body

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *