Xiaomi Redmi 4 (2GB RAM) vs Xiaomi Redmi 4A difference

Xiaomi Redmi 4 goes on sale for the first time in India on Amazon.in today. The phone comes in 2GB, 3GB and 4GB RAM variants, each priced at Rs. 6,999, 8,999 and 10,999. While comparing with Xiaomi Redmi 4A, the device in comparison is the 2GB RAM variant as they have identical configurations and price. Redmi 4A , which is the cheapest Redmi phone in India, carries a price tag of Rs. 5,999. Redmi 4A has a poly carbonate body while the Redmi 4 comes with all metal body. The processor used in Redmi 4 is slightly more powerful compared to Redmi 4A. Here is the detailed comparison between both devices.
Xiaomi Redmi 4 (2GB RAM) vs Xiaomi Redmi 4A differences
|
|
|General:
|Status:
|Available
|Available
|Released:
|March 20, 2017
|May 16, 2017
|Colors:
|Colors:
|Gray, Gold and Rose Gold
|Black, Gold
|Size:
|Dimensions:
|139.5 mm x 70.4 mm x 8.5 mm
|139.24 mm x 69.96 mm x 8.65 mm
|Weight:
|131.5 g
|150 g
|Display:
|Display:
|HD IPS display
|2.5D curved glass display
|Resolution:
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|Size:
|5 in
|5 in
|Multitouch:
|Features:
|
|Hardware:
|Chipset:
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
|Snapdragon 435
|CPU:
|1.4GHz Quad-Core
|1.4GHz Octa-Core
|GPU:
|Adreno 308
|Adreno 505
|Radio:
|GPS:
|GPS + GLONASS
|Memory and Storage:
|RAM:
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Internal:
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Cards:
|microSD cards up to 128GB
|up to 128GB with microSD
|Camera:
|Primary:
|13MP f2.2
|13MP f2.0
|Secondary:
|5MP f2.2
|5MP f2.2
|Features:
|
|
|Software:
|OS Type:
|Google Android
|Google Android
|OS Version:
|Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
|Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
|Java:
|Interface:
|MIUI 8
|MIUI 8
|Features:
|Sensors:
|Sensors:
|Infrared sensor
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Connectivity:
|USB:
|microUSB 2.0
|Bluetooth:
|Bluetooth 4.1
|4.2, A2DP, LE
|Wi-Fi:
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
|802.11 b/g/n
|EDGE:
|GPRS:
|NFC:
|3G Internet:
|4G:
|Infrared:
|Sound:
|3.5mm Jack:
|Features:
|Battery:
|Capacity:
|3030 mAh
|4100 mAh
|Battery Type:
|Lithium Ion (Li-Ion)
|Lithium Polymer (Li-Poly)
|Stand-by:
|Talk time:
|Sar Value:
|Sar Value:
|0.750 w/kg at head / 0.612w/kg for body