Xiaomi Redmi 4 (2GB RAM) vs Xiaomi Redmi 4A difference

Xiaomi Redmi 4 goes on sale for the first time in India on Amazon.in today. The phone comes in 2GB, 3GB and 4GB RAM variants, each priced at Rs. 6,999, 8,999 and 10,999. While comparing with Xiaomi Redmi 4A, the device in comparison is the 2GB RAM variant as they have identical configurations and price. Redmi 4A , which is the cheapest Redmi phone in India, carries a price tag of Rs. 5,999. Redmi 4A has a poly carbonate body while the Redmi 4 comes with all metal body. The processor used in Redmi 4 is slightly more powerful compared to Redmi 4A. Here is the detailed comparison between both devices.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 (2GB RAM) vs Xiaomi Redmi 4A differences

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Xiaomi Redmi 4 (2GB RAM) General : Status : Available Available Colors : Colors : Gray, Gold and Rose Gold Black, Gold Size : Dimensions : 139.5 mm x 70.4 mm x 8.5 mm 139.24 mm x 69.96 mm x 8.65 mm Weight : 131.5 g 150 g Display : Display : HD IPS display 2.5D curved glass display Resolution : 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Size : 5 in 5 in Multitouch : Yes Yes Features : 450nit brightness, 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC color gamut Hardware : Chipset : Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Snapdragon 435 CPU : 1.4GHz Quad-Core 1.4GHz Octa-Core GPU : Yes Adreno 308 Yes Adreno 505 Radio : Yes Yes GPS : GPS + GLONASS Yes Memory and Storage : RAM : 2 GB 2 GB Internal : 16 GB 16 GB Cards : microSD cards up to 128GB up to 128GB with microSD Camera : Primary : 13MP f2.2 13MP f2.0 Secondary : 5MP f2.2 5MP f2.2 Features : PDAF, LED Flash, 1080p video recording Rear camera: 5P lens, PDAF, LED Flash Software : OS Type : Google Android Google Android OS Version : Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) Java : No No Interface : MIUI 8 MIUI 8 Features : Sensors : Sensors : Yes Infrared sensor Yes Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Connectivity : USB : Yes microUSB 2.0 Bluetooth : Bluetooth 4.1 4.2, A2DP, LE Wi-Fi : Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 802.11 b/g/n EDGE : No Yes GPRS : No Yes NFC : No No 3G Internet : Yes Yes 4G : Yes Yes Infrared : No Yes Sound : 3.5mm Jack : Yes Yes Features : Battery : Capacity : 3030 mAh 4100 mAh Battery Type : Lithium Ion (Li-Ion) Lithium Polymer (Li-Poly) Stand-by : Talk time : Sar Value : Sar Value : 0.750 w/kg at head / 0.612w/kg for body