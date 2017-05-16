Xiaomi Redmi 4 launched in India; price starts at Rs.6,999

The latest iteration of the successful Redmi series is now in India. The Redmi 4 comes with a starting price of Rs. 6,999 for the base model that features 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM. The other version are 3GB RAM/32GB ROM and 4GB RAM/64GB ROM each priced at Rs. 8,999 and 10,999 respectively.

Redmi 4 features a 5 inch 450nit HD (1280 x 720p ) resolution display. It is a 2.5D curved display. A Qualcomm 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 435 Octa core mobile platform powers the device paired with Adreno 505 GPU. The memory variants are as mentioned above. The phone runs and Android Marshmallow 6.0 with MIUI 8 on top. It will soon get an Android Nougat update.

Redmi 4 has an all metal body which blends nicely with the front of the phone. The finger print sensor is rear mounted, and it also has infra-red sensor along with other commonly found sensors. The rear camera is 13MP with f2.0 aperture and the front camera is a 5MP unit with f2.2 aperture. The overall dimensions ranges between 139.24 x 69.96 x8.65 mm and it weighs 150 grams.

The phone comes with a 4100mAh battery. Redmi 4 will replace its predecessor Redmi 3S, and the first flash sale on Amazon.in is scheduled on 23rd May at 12PM. You need to register before that to get hold of this device. The launch offer includes original Mi cases @ 349 Rupees, 45GB free data from Vodafone for 5 months and Rs. 200 promotion credit for Kindle books.

Besides Amazon and Mi.com, it will also be available from Mi home in Bangalore starting from May 20.

Redmi 4 full specifications

5 inch HD (1280 x720p) display

2.5D curved glass display, 450nit brightness, 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC color gamut

1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB of RAM/16GB ROM, 3GB of RAM/ 32GB ROM, 4GB of RAM/ 64GB ROM versions

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), beta testing for Nougat out-of-the-box

Dual Hybrid SIM Card slots (Nano – Nano/microSD)

13MP f2.0 Rear camera

5MP f2.2 front camera

4100 mAh Li-Po battery

Finger print sensor (rear mounted), infra red sensor

Made in India

All metal body

139.24 x 69.96 x8.65 mm dimensions; 150g

Black and Gold color versions