Xiaomi redmi 4 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 difference

Xiaomi redmi 4 goes on sale for the first time in India at 12 PM IST today. The phone comes in 2GB, 3GB and 4GB RAM version, each priced Rs. 6,999, 8,999 and 10,999 respectively. While we also have Redmi note 4 in India, the buyers might find it confusing to choose between the two models. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 comes in 2GB, 3GB and 4GB RAM variants each priced at Rs. 9,999. Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 12,999 respectively. Redmi Note 4 has a bigger 5.5 inch FHD display against the Redmi 4’s 5 inch HD display. The differences does not end here. The table below helps you to compare between the Xiaomi Redmi 4 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 (4GB RAM) and Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (4GB RAM) differences

Redmi Note 4 4GB Xiaomi Redmi 4 (4GB RAM) General : Status : Available Available Colors : Colors : Yes Black, dark grey, gold Yes Black, Gold Size : Dimensions : 151 mm x 76 mm x 8.4 mm 139.24 mm x 69.96 mm x 8.65 mm Weight : 165 g 150 g Display : Display : IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen 2.5D curved glass display Resolution : 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Size : 5.5 in 5 in Multitouch : Yes Yes Features : Contrast Ratio: 1000:1, 2.5D Glass, 72% NTSC color Gamut, Night Display, Reading Mode, Color Temperature Adjustment 450nit brightness, 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC color gamut Hardware : Chipset : Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 64-bit Snapdragon 435 CPU : 2 GHz Octa Core Cortex-A53 1.4GHz Octa-Core GPU : Yes Adreno 506 Yes Adreno 505 Radio : Yes FM Yes GPS : Yes with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS Yes Memory and Storage : RAM : 4 GB 4 GB Internal : 64 GB 64 GB Cards : microSD, up to 256 GB (uses SIM 2 slot) up to 128GB with microSD Camera : Primary : Yes 13MP Yes 13MP f2.0 Secondary : Yes 5MP Yes 5MP f2.2 Features : Primary camera: f2.0 Aperture, 0.1s Ultra-fast PDAF, CMOS Camera, 1.12 micrometre Larger Pixels, 720p at 120 fps Slow-motion Video Recording, 5p Lens Element, Backside illumination (BSI) Technology.

Front camera: f2.0 Aperture, Face Recognition, 1080p Full HD Video Recording, Smart and Pro Beautify Rear camera: 5P lens, PDAF, LED Flash Software : OS Type : Google Android Google Android OS Version : Android Marshmallow 6.0.1 Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) Java : No No Interface : MIUI 8.0 MIUI 8 Features : Sensors : Sensors : Yes Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-Compass, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Hall Sensor Yes Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Connectivity : USB : Yes microUSB v2.0, USB On-The-Go Yes microUSB 2.0 Bluetooth : Yes v4.1, A2DP, LE Yes 4.2, A2DP, LE Wi-Fi : Yes Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Yes 802.11 b/g/n EDGE : No Yes GPRS : No Yes NFC : No No 3G Internet : Yes Yes 4G : Yes LTE, VoLTE Yes Infrared : No Yes Sound : 3.5mm Jack : Yes Yes Features : MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac player Battery : Capacity : 4100 mAh 4100 mAh Battery Type : Lithium Ion (Li-Ion) Lithium Polymer (Li-Poly) Stand-by : Talk time : Sar Value : Sar Value : 0.750 w/kg at head / 0.612w/kg for body

Xiaomi Redmi 4 (3GB RAM) and Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (3GB RAM) differences

Redmi Note 4 3GB Xiaomi Redmi 4 (3GB RAM) General : Status : Available Available Colors : Colors : Yes Black, dark grey, gold Yes Black, Gold Size : Dimensions : 151 mm x 76 mm x 8.4 mm 139.24 mm x 69.96 mm x 8.65 mm Weight : 165 g 150 g Display : Display : IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen 2.5D curved glass display Resolution : 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Size : 5.5 in 5 in Multitouch : Yes Yes Features : Contrast Ratio: 1000:1, 2.5D Glass, 72% NTSC color Gamut, Night Display, Reading Mode, Color Temperature Adjustment 450nit brightness, 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC color gamut Hardware : Chipset : Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 64-bit Snapdragon 435 CPU : 2 GHz Octa Core Cortex-A53 1.4GHz Octa-Core GPU : Yes Adreno 506 Yes Adreno 505 Radio : Yes FM Yes GPS : Yes with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS Yes Memory and Storage : RAM : 3 GB 3 GB Internal : 32 GB 32 GB Cards : microSD, up to 256 GB (uses SIM 2 slot) up to 128GB with microSD Camera : Primary : Yes 13MP Yes 13MP f2.0 Secondary : Yes 5MP Yes 5MP f2.2 Features : Primary camera: f2.0 Aperture, 0.1s Ultra-fast PDAF, CMOS Camera, 1.12 micrometre Larger Pixels, 720p at 120 fps Slow-motion Video Recording, 5p Lens Element, Backside illumination (BSI) Technology.

Front camera: f2.0 Aperture, Face Recognition, 1080p Full HD Video Recording, Smart and Pro Beautify Rear camera: 5P lens, PDAF, LED Flash Software : OS Type : Google Android Google Android OS Version : Android Marshmallow 6.0.1 Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) Java : No No Interface : MIUI 8.0 MIUI 8 Features : Sensors : Sensors : Yes Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-Compass, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Hall Sensor Yes Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Connectivity : USB : Yes microUSB v2.0, USB On-The-Go Yes microUSB 2.0 Bluetooth : Yes v4.1, A2DP, LE Yes 4.2, A2DP, LE Wi-Fi : Yes Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Yes 802.11 b/g/n EDGE : No Yes GPRS : No Yes NFC : No No 3G Internet : Yes Yes 4G : Yes LTE, VoLTE Yes Infrared : No Yes Sound : 3.5mm Jack : Yes Yes Features : MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac player Battery : Capacity : 4100 mAh 4100 mAh Battery Type : Lithium Ion (Li-Ion) Lithium Polymer (Li-Poly) Stand-by : Talk time : Sar Value : Sar Value : 0.750 w/kg at head / 0.612w/kg for body

Xiaomi Redmi 4 (2GB RAM) and Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (2GB RAM) differences

Redmi Note 4 2GB Xiaomi Redmi 4 (2GB RAM) General : Status : Available Available Colors : Colors : Yes Black, dark grey, gold Yes Black, Gold Size : Dimensions : 151 mm x 76 mm x 8.4 mm 139.24 mm x 69.96 mm x 8.65 mm Weight : 165 g 150 g Display : Display : IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen 2.5D curved glass display Resolution : 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Size : 5.5 in 5 in Multitouch : Yes Yes Features : Contrast Ratio: 1000:1, 2.5D Glass, 72% NTSC color Gamut, Night Display, Reading Mode, Color Temperature Adjustment 450nit brightness, 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC color gamut Hardware : Chipset : Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 64-bit Snapdragon 435 CPU : 2 GHz Octa Core Cortex-A53 1.4GHz Octa-Core GPU : Yes Adreno 506 Yes Adreno 505 Radio : Yes FM Yes GPS : Yes with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS Yes Memory and Storage : RAM : 2 GB 2 GB Internal : 32 GB 16 GB Cards : microSD, up to 128 GB (uses SIM 2 slot) up to 128GB with microSD Camera : Primary : Yes 13MP Yes 13MP f2.0 Secondary : Yes 5MP Yes 5MP f2.2 Features : Primary camera: f2.0 Aperture, 0.1s Ultra-fast PDAF, CMOS Camera, 1.12 micrometre Larger Pixels, 720p at 120 fps Slow-motion Video Recording, 5p Lens Element, Backside illumination (BSI) Technology.

Front camera: f2.0 Aperture, Face Recognition, 1080p Full HD Video Recording, Smart and Pro Beautify Rear camera: 5P lens, PDAF, LED Flash Software : OS Type : Google Android Google Android OS Version : Android Marshmallow 6.0.1 Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) Java : No No Interface : MIUI 8.0 MIUI 8 Features : Sensors : Sensors : Yes Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-Compass, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Hall Sensor Yes Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Connectivity : USB : Yes microUSB v2.0, USB On-The-Go Yes microUSB 2.0 Bluetooth : Yes v4.1, A2DP, LE Yes 4.2, A2DP, LE Wi-Fi : Yes Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Yes 802.11 b/g/n EDGE : No Yes GPRS : No Yes NFC : No No 3G Internet : Yes Yes 4G : Yes LTE, VoLTE Yes Infrared : No Yes Sound : 3.5mm Jack : Yes Yes Features : MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac player Battery : Capacity : 4100 mAh 4100 mAh Battery Type : Lithium Ion (Li-Ion) Lithium Polymer (Li-Poly) Stand-by : Talk time : Sar Value : Sar Value : 0.750 w/kg at head / 0.612w/kg for body