Xiaomi redmi 4 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 difference

Xiaomi redmi 4 goes on sale for the first time in India at 12 PM IST today. The phone comes in 2GB, 3GB and 4GB RAM version, each priced Rs. 6,999, 8,999 and 10,999 respectively. While we also have Redmi note 4 in India, the buyers might find it confusing to choose between the two models. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 comes in 2GB, 3GB and 4GB RAM variants each priced at Rs. 9,999. Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 12,999 respectively. Redmi Note 4 has a bigger 5.5 inch FHD display against the Redmi 4’s 5 inch HD display. The differences does not end here. The table below helps you to compare between the Xiaomi Redmi 4 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 (4GB RAM) and Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (4GB RAM) differences

General:
Status: Available Available
Released: January 22, 2017 May 16, 2017
Colors:
Colors: YesBlack, dark grey, gold YesBlack, Gold
Size:
Dimensions: 151 mm x 76 mm x 8.4 mm 139.24 mm x 69.96 mm x 8.65 mm
Weight: 165 g 150 g
Display:
Display: IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen 2.5D curved glass display
Resolution: 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Size: 5.5 in 5 in
Multitouch: Yes Yes
Features:
  • Contrast Ratio: 1000:1, 2.5D Glass, 72% NTSC color Gamut, Night Display, Reading Mode, Color Temperature Adjustment
  • 450nit brightness, 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC color gamut
Hardware:
Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 64-bit Snapdragon 435
CPU: 2 GHz Octa Core Cortex-A53 1.4GHz Octa-Core
GPU: YesAdreno 506 YesAdreno 505
Radio: YesFM Yes
GPS: Yeswith A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS Yes
Memory and Storage:
RAM: 4 GB 4 GB
Internal: 64 GB 64 GB
Cards: microSD, up to 256 GB (uses SIM 2 slot) up to 128GB with microSD
Camera:
Primary: Yes13MP Yes13MP f2.0
Secondary: Yes5MP Yes5MP f2.2
Features:
  • Primary camera: f2.0 Aperture, 0.1s Ultra-fast PDAF, CMOS Camera, 1.12 micrometre Larger Pixels, 720p at 120 fps Slow-motion Video Recording, 5p Lens Element, Backside illumination (BSI) Technology.
  • Front camera: f2.0 Aperture, Face Recognition, 1080p Full HD Video Recording, Smart and Pro Beautify
  • Rear camera: 5P lens, PDAF, LED Flash
Software:
OS Type: Google Android Google Android
OS Version: Android Marshmallow 6.0.1 Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
Java: No No
Interface: MIUI 8.0 MIUI 8
Features:
Sensors:
Sensors: YesAmbient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-Compass, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Hall Sensor YesFingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Connectivity:
USB: YesmicroUSB v2.0, USB On-The-Go YesmicroUSB 2.0
Bluetooth: Yesv4.1, A2DP, LE Yes4.2, A2DP, LE
Wi-Fi: YesWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Yes802.11 b/g/n
EDGE: No Yes
GPRS: No Yes
NFC: No No
3G Internet: Yes Yes
4G: YesLTE, VoLTE Yes
Infrared: No Yes
Sound:
3.5mm Jack: Yes Yes
Features:
  • MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac player
Battery:
Capacity: 4100 mAh 4100 mAh
Battery Type: Lithium Ion (Li-Ion) Lithium Polymer (Li-Poly)
Stand-by:
Talk time:
Sar Value:
Sar Value: 0.750 w/kg at head / 0.612w/kg for body

