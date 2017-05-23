Xiaomi redmi 4 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 difference

Xiaomi redmi 4 goes on sale for the first time in India at 12 PM IST today. The phone comes in 2GB, 3GB and 4GB RAM version, each priced Rs. 6,999, 8,999 and 10,999 respectively. While we also have Redmi note 4 in India, the buyers might find it confusing to choose between the two models. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 comes in 2GB, 3GB and 4GB RAM variants each priced at Rs. 9,999. Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 12,999 respectively. Redmi Note 4 has a bigger 5.5 inch FHD display against the Redmi 4’s 5 inch HD display. The differences does not end here. The table below helps you to compare between the Xiaomi Redmi 4 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.
Xiaomi Redmi 4 (4GB RAM) and Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (4GB RAM) differences
|
|
Redmi Note 4 4GB
|
Xiaomi Redmi 4 (4GB RAM)
|General:
|Status:
|Available
|Available
|Released:
|January 22, 2017
|May 16, 2017
|Colors:
|Colors:
|YesBlack, dark grey, gold
|YesBlack, Gold
|Size:
|Dimensions:
|151 mm x 76 mm x 8.4 mm
|139.24 mm x 69.96 mm x 8.65 mm
|Weight:
|165 g
|150 g
|Display:
|Display:
|IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
|2.5D curved glass display
|Resolution:
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|Size:
|5.5 in
|5 in
|Multitouch:
|Yes
|Yes
|Features:
|
- Contrast Ratio: 1000:1, 2.5D Glass, 72% NTSC color Gamut, Night Display, Reading Mode, Color Temperature Adjustment
|
- 450nit brightness, 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC color gamut
|Hardware:
|Chipset:
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 64-bit
|Snapdragon 435
|CPU:
|2 GHz Octa Core Cortex-A53
|1.4GHz Octa-Core
|GPU:
|YesAdreno 506
|YesAdreno 505
|Radio:
|YesFM
|Yes
|GPS:
|Yeswith A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
|Yes
|Memory and Storage:
|RAM:
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Internal:
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Cards:
|microSD, up to 256 GB (uses SIM 2 slot)
|up to 128GB with microSD
|Camera:
|Primary:
|Yes13MP
|Yes13MP f2.0
|Secondary:
|Yes5MP
|Yes5MP f2.2
|Features:
|
- Primary camera: f2.0 Aperture, 0.1s Ultra-fast PDAF, CMOS Camera, 1.12 micrometre Larger Pixels, 720p at 120 fps Slow-motion Video Recording, 5p Lens Element, Backside illumination (BSI) Technology.
- Front camera: f2.0 Aperture, Face Recognition, 1080p Full HD Video Recording, Smart and Pro Beautify
|
- Rear camera: 5P lens, PDAF, LED Flash
|Software:
|OS Type:
|Google Android
|Google Android
|OS Version:
|Android Marshmallow 6.0.1
|Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
|Java:
|No
|No
|Interface:
|MIUI 8.0
|MIUI 8
|Features:
|
|
|Sensors:
|Sensors:
|YesAmbient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-Compass, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Hall Sensor
|YesFingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Connectivity:
|USB:
|YesmicroUSB v2.0, USB On-The-Go
|YesmicroUSB 2.0
|Bluetooth:
|Yesv4.1, A2DP, LE
|Yes4.2, A2DP, LE
|Wi-Fi:
|YesWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Yes802.11 b/g/n
|EDGE:
|No
|Yes
|GPRS:
|No
|Yes
|NFC:
|No
|No
|3G Internet:
|Yes
|Yes
|4G:
|YesLTE, VoLTE
|Yes
|Infrared:
|No
|Yes
|Sound:
|3.5mm Jack:
|Yes
|Yes
|Features:
|
- MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac player
|
|Battery:
|Capacity:
|4100 mAh
|4100 mAh
|Battery Type:
|Lithium Ion (Li-Ion)
|Lithium Polymer (Li-Poly)
|Stand-by:
|
|
|Talk time:
|
|
|Sar Value:
|Sar Value:
|
|0.750 w/kg at head / 0.612w/kg for body
Xiaomi Redmi 4 (3GB RAM) and Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (3GB RAM) differences
|
|
Redmi Note 4 3GB
|
Xiaomi Redmi 4 (3GB RAM)
|General:
|Status:
|Available
|Available
|Released:
|January 22, 2017
|May 16, 2017
|Colors:
|Colors:
|YesBlack, dark grey, gold
|YesBlack, Gold
|Size:
|Dimensions:
|151 mm x 76 mm x 8.4 mm
|139.24 mm x 69.96 mm x 8.65 mm
|Weight:
|165 g
|150 g
|Display:
|Display:
|IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
|2.5D curved glass display
|Resolution:
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|Size:
|5.5 in
|5 in
|Multitouch:
|Yes
|Yes
|Features:
|
- Contrast Ratio: 1000:1, 2.5D Glass, 72% NTSC color Gamut, Night Display, Reading Mode, Color Temperature Adjustment
|
- 450nit brightness, 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC color gamut
|Hardware:
|Chipset:
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 64-bit
|Snapdragon 435
|CPU:
|2 GHz Octa Core Cortex-A53
|1.4GHz Octa-Core
|GPU:
|YesAdreno 506
|YesAdreno 505
|Radio:
|YesFM
|Yes
|GPS:
|Yeswith A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
|Yes
|Memory and Storage:
|RAM:
|3 GB
|3 GB
|Internal:
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Cards:
|microSD, up to 256 GB (uses SIM 2 slot)
|up to 128GB with microSD
|Camera:
|Primary:
|Yes13MP
|Yes13MP f2.0
|Secondary:
|Yes5MP
|Yes5MP f2.2
|Features:
|
- Primary camera: f2.0 Aperture, 0.1s Ultra-fast PDAF, CMOS Camera, 1.12 micrometre Larger Pixels, 720p at 120 fps Slow-motion Video Recording, 5p Lens Element, Backside illumination (BSI) Technology.
- Front camera: f2.0 Aperture, Face Recognition, 1080p Full HD Video Recording, Smart and Pro Beautify
|
- Rear camera: 5P lens, PDAF, LED Flash
|Software:
|OS Type:
|Google Android
|Google Android
|OS Version:
|Android Marshmallow 6.0.1
|Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
|Java:
|No
|No
|Interface:
|MIUI 8.0
|MIUI 8
|Features:
|
|
|Sensors:
|Sensors:
|YesAmbient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-Compass, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Hall Sensor
|YesFingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Connectivity:
|USB:
|YesmicroUSB v2.0, USB On-The-Go
|YesmicroUSB 2.0
|Bluetooth:
|Yesv4.1, A2DP, LE
|Yes4.2, A2DP, LE
|Wi-Fi:
|YesWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Yes802.11 b/g/n
|EDGE:
|No
|Yes
|GPRS:
|No
|Yes
|NFC:
|No
|No
|3G Internet:
|Yes
|Yes
|4G:
|YesLTE, VoLTE
|Yes
|Infrared:
|No
|Yes
|Sound:
|3.5mm Jack:
|Yes
|Yes
|Features:
|
- MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac player
|
|Battery:
|Capacity:
|4100 mAh
|4100 mAh
|Battery Type:
|Lithium Ion (Li-Ion)
|Lithium Polymer (Li-Poly)
|Stand-by:
|
|
|Talk time:
|
|
|Sar Value:
|Sar Value:
|
|0.750 w/kg at head / 0.612w/kg for body
Xiaomi Redmi 4 (2GB RAM) and Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (2GB RAM) differences
|
|
Redmi Note 4 2GB
|
Xiaomi Redmi 4 (2GB RAM)
|General:
|Status:
|Available
|Available
|Released:
|January 22, 2017
|May 16, 2017
|Colors:
|Colors:
|YesBlack, dark grey, gold
|YesBlack, Gold
|Size:
|Dimensions:
|151 mm x 76 mm x 8.4 mm
|139.24 mm x 69.96 mm x 8.65 mm
|Weight:
|165 g
|150 g
|Display:
|Display:
|IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
|2.5D curved glass display
|Resolution:
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|Size:
|5.5 in
|5 in
|Multitouch:
|Yes
|Yes
|Features:
|
- Contrast Ratio: 1000:1, 2.5D Glass, 72% NTSC color Gamut, Night Display, Reading Mode, Color Temperature Adjustment
|
- 450nit brightness, 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC color gamut
|Hardware:
|Chipset:
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 64-bit
|Snapdragon 435
|CPU:
|2 GHz Octa Core Cortex-A53
|1.4GHz Octa-Core
|GPU:
|YesAdreno 506
|YesAdreno 505
|Radio:
|YesFM
|Yes
|GPS:
|Yeswith A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
|Yes
|Memory and Storage:
|RAM:
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Internal:
|32 GB
|16 GB
|Cards:
|microSD, up to 128 GB (uses SIM 2 slot)
|up to 128GB with microSD
|Camera:
|Primary:
|Yes13MP
|Yes13MP f2.0
|Secondary:
|Yes5MP
|Yes5MP f2.2
|Features:
|
- Primary camera: f2.0 Aperture, 0.1s Ultra-fast PDAF, CMOS Camera, 1.12 micrometre Larger Pixels, 720p at 120 fps Slow-motion Video Recording, 5p Lens Element, Backside illumination (BSI) Technology.
- Front camera: f2.0 Aperture, Face Recognition, 1080p Full HD Video Recording, Smart and Pro Beautify
|
- Rear camera: 5P lens, PDAF, LED Flash
|Software:
|OS Type:
|Google Android
|Google Android
|OS Version:
|Android Marshmallow 6.0.1
|Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
|Java:
|No
|No
|Interface:
|MIUI 8.0
|MIUI 8
|Features:
|
|
|Sensors:
|Sensors:
|YesAmbient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-Compass, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Hall Sensor
|YesFingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Connectivity:
|USB:
|YesmicroUSB v2.0, USB On-The-Go
|YesmicroUSB 2.0
|Bluetooth:
|Yesv4.1, A2DP, LE
|Yes4.2, A2DP, LE
|Wi-Fi:
|YesWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Yes802.11 b/g/n
|EDGE:
|No
|Yes
|GPRS:
|No
|Yes
|NFC:
|No
|No
|3G Internet:
|Yes
|Yes
|4G:
|YesLTE, VoLTE
|Yes
|Infrared:
|No
|Yes
|Sound:
|3.5mm Jack:
|Yes
|Yes
|Features:
|
- MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac player
|
|Battery:
|Capacity:
|4100 mAh
|4100 mAh
|Battery Type:
|Lithium Ion (Li-Ion)
|Lithium Polymer (Li-Poly)
|Stand-by:
|
|
|Talk time:
|
|
|Sar Value:
|Sar Value:
|
|0.750 w/kg at head / 0.612w/kg for body