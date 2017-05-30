Yu Yureka Black launches on June 1st, 2017; specifications expected

Yu is aiming its come back to the Android phone market through a new device. This is the first device from the company since its last launch 9 month ago. This time around the company vouching on the colour black, and the new device is name Yu Yureka Black.

The specifications of the phone are not out in the open. However, from the teaser image we can make out that the device has an all metal body, 13MP or more resolution rear camera with dual LED flash. It is a thin phone with at least 5.5 inch display dimension.

The launch of the device happens amidst the speculation that the company is winding up its operation. Whether this device proves as a revival for the company is something we have to wait and see.

Here are the expected Specifications of Yu Yureka Black

5.5 inch fullHD AMOLED display

1920 x1080p resolution

1.6GHz Snapdragon chipset

3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage

4G + 4G

13MP rear camera

13MP front camera

4000 mAh battery

Price of Yu Yureka is expected to be around 12999.