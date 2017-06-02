Micromax, News

Yu Yureka Black launched; comes with 4GB RAM, 32GB storage for Rs. 8,999

Yu Yureka Black launched in India as was teased earlier. The company has let out the specifications of the device which includes 5 inch full HD display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB storage, 13MP rear camera, dual flash, 8 MP front camera, 1.4 GHz Qualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430 octa core platform and 3000 mAh battery.

Yu Yureka Black Specifications

Key specs

  • 5 inch full HD display
  • ~441 ppi pixel density, ~69.7% screen-to-body ratio
  • Corning Gorilla Glass 3
  • Qualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430
  • Octa-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53
  • Adreno 505
  • 4 GB RAM, 32GB Storage
  • 13MP Rear camera , phase detection autofocus, dual-LED flash, 1/3″ sensor size, 1.12 µm pixel size
  • 8MP front camera
  • Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
  • All metal body
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • 142 x 69.6 x 8.7 mm; 152 grams
  • 3000 mAh

Yu Yureka black is one of the few phones under Rs. 10,000 to feature 4GB RAM. It comes with a price tag of Rs. 8,999, and is exclusively available on flipkart from June 6, 2017.

