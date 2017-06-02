Yu Yureka Black launched; comes with 4GB RAM, 32GB storage for Rs. 8,999

Yu Yureka Black launched in India as was teased earlier. The company has let out the specifications of the device which includes 5 inch full HD display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB storage, 13MP rear camera, dual flash, 8 MP front camera, 1.4 GHz Qualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430 octa core platform and 3000 mAh battery.

Yu Yureka Black Specifications

On Flipkart for Rs. 8,999

Color: Matte Black

Key specs

5 inch full HD display

~441 ppi pixel density, ~69.7% screen-to-body ratio

Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Qualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430

Octa-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53

Adreno 505

4 GB RAM, 32GB Storage

13MP Rear camera , phase detection autofocus, dual-LED flash, 1/3″ sensor size, 1.12 µm pixel size

8MP front camera

Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, proximity

All metal body

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

142 x 69.6 x 8.7 mm; 152 grams

3000 mAh

Yu Yureka black is one of the few phones under Rs. 10,000 to feature 4GB RAM. It comes with a price tag of Rs. 8,999, and is exclusively available on flipkart from June 6, 2017.