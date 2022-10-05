Android related jobs in mandar ranchi jharkhand

There are many types of andoid jobs in jharkhand. Andoid developer is one of them. If you are searching for andoid related jobs in Mandar Ranchi, then you are at right place.

Android Developer: An Android developer is an expert who develops applications and software for mobile devices that run on the Android operating system (OS). The developers use Java and XML to code these applications. They mainly focus on developing applications for smartphones or other small handheld devices such as tablets, e-readers etc.

Software Engineer: Software engineers are responsible for designing, building and maintaining complex systems using computer programming languages like C/C++ or Java and other technologies like databases etc.,

Application Developer: Application developers create new software programs by writing code using existing programming languages such as C#/.NET; Python; Ruby; JavaScript etc.,

1. Android Developer

Android Developer salary: Rs 6,00,000

Android Developer jobs: 500 jobs found in ranchi, India

Android Developer requirements: Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field preferred. A minimum of 3 years of experience in Java and/or C++ development required. Familiarity with Object Oriented Analysis (OOA), UML and software design patterns required. Proficiency with HTML5 and CSS3 is a plus. Experience developing hybrid mobile applications using Apache Cordova/PhoneGap is a plus. Experience with MySQL databases is a plus. Experience working within agile teams using SCRUM methodology preferred (but not mandatory). Ability to work independently as well as part of a team within fast-paced environment required; ability to work well under pressure also required; ability to handle multiple priorities concurrently required; strong communication skills both written and verbal required; strong analytical skills required; good problem solving skills preferred but not mandatory

2. Software Engineer

A software engineer usually works with computer programmers and other information technology professionals, creating and modifying software to meet the needs of a business or individual user.

As a software engineer, you will learn how to develop programs for different operating systems such as Windows or Linux, using languages such as C++ or Java. You may also need to troubleshoot problems with existing software or hardware problems.

3. Applicaiton Developer

Application Developers are the people who develop software applications for various platforms like desktop, web and mobile. They are also called Software Engineers. The job requires a bachelor’s degree in computer science or information systems; many employers favor candidates who have both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in this field. In addition to coding skills, application developers must be able to design user interfaces (UI) and work with team members from other departments such as marketing or sales to understand what the product needs to accomplish.

You need to be fluent in English language

You should have basic knowledge of computers and run the computer applications such as MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook, and other software packages for word processing and spreadsheets.

