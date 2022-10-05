Does crouching reduce recoil in PUBG ?

The first way to reduce recoil is through crouching. Crouching minimizes the impact of the kickback on your body and makes it easier to shoot down enemies.

Lower the Recoil of a gun

Crouching will reduce recoil and kickback, which can help you shoot down enemies faster.

Crouching also makes it easier to aim down sights and shoot at longer distances, because your body is more stable when standing upright than crouching down into a shooting position.

In PUBG: Better the Rifles Movement Switching System (RMS) works well with this strategy by allowing you to switch between different weapons without having to reload them.

Shoot down enemies faster

As you may have noticed, crouching reduces recoil and kickback. This means that you’re able to shoot down enemies faster.

Reduce the Kickback of a Gun

The kickback of a gun is what causes you to jump when shooting. Crouching reduces this, and so does having a high fps gun.

The reason why crouching is recommended when shooting at targets in PUBG is because it allows for faster movement speed and therefore better accuracy when aiming at your target. This also means that you can shoot multiple times before having to reload your weapon (takes longer too).

crouching reduces recoil and this can reduce the kickback of a gun

How crouching reduces recoil is not explained, but how it reduces kickback is not explained either. This makes sense because they are two different things that you might want to do at different times.

It’s hard to say whether or not crouching will help with your aim accuracy in PUBG, but we do know that it does something beneficial for reducing your motion sickness when playing games like these where you’re shooting lots and lots of guns at once (or even just one).

Conclusion

I hope this was helpful to you. If you have any questions, feel free to leave them in the comments below and I’ll be sure to get back to you.