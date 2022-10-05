How do I unfreeze my OPPO phone? Complete guide

If your OPPO phone is frozen, it won’t respond to input. This can be especially frustrating if you’re trying to make a call or send a text message and can’t get through. Luckily, there are several ways to unfreeze your OPPO phone.

If your phone becomes unresponsive or frozen, you may need to close apps individually or restart the device.

Close all apps and reboot your device by pressing and holding down the power button for 10 seconds until it turns off. Then turn it back on again by pressing and holding down the power button for another 10 seconds.

If this doesn’t work, try closing all open applications one at a time (for example: Google Chrome first then Instagram). After each application has been closed, restart your phone before trying another app in case there’s another issue causing an issue with one of them being unable to be closed properly and causing other problems as well.

Try the following steps to close apps on your phone:

Tap the Recent Apps button.

Swipe left or right to find the app that’s frozen, then tap Force stop. You can also swipe up from bottom of screen to access all apps and tap Clear all to close all apps at once.

If one app continues to freeze in particular, find that app in the list and tap Force stop.

If your phone is still not working try the following:

Find the app that’s frozen in particular. Tap Force stop and wait for your phone to restart.

If you have multiple apps that are frozen, tap Force stop on all of them at once.

To restart your OPPO phone, hold down the Power button until you see the menu appear onscreen, then tap Restart.

There are a couple of ways to unfreeze your OPPO phone.

Restart the phone

Close apps individually

Try a factory reset

Conclusion

If you’re still unable to unfreeze your OPPO phone, please contact us at support@oppo.com with more details about the issue so that we can help!