How to check blood pressure in Realme Watch 2 Pro

If you’re looking to check your blood pressure, the Realme Watch 2 Pro app can help you do so. The app will guide you through the process of getting started and then provide all the necessary information about how it works so that you can take action if needed.

Launch the Realme Watch 2 Pro app on your smartphone and connect it with your watch.

Make sure the watch is charged, and that it’s paired with the phone via Bluetooth.

Check if you have Realme Watch 2 Pro installed on your smartphone. You can download it from here: https://www.realmewatch2proapp.com/download/.

If you have all three conditions satisfied, then proceed to step 2 below!

Ensure that both the watch and smartphone are near you.

Make sure the watch is not connected to another device, such as a laptop or tablet.

Ensure that your smartphone is charged and has enough battery life left to complete this step. If it’s not fully charged, wait until it is before proceeding further with this guide.* Connect your Realme Watch 2 Pro via Bluetooth to your Android phone using an app like [Google] Voice Search (available on Google Play Store).

To check your blood pressure, you need to go to the My page app on your smartphone and then select the Blood Pressure option from there.

After putting pressure on the crown button for a few seconds, an indication banner will appear on screen with all of your numbers: systolic (top number) and diastolic (bottom number).

You will be asked to enter your height, age, gender and weight details every time you check your blood pressure. You can change these details if you want to check your blood pressure again later on.

Press Start Measurement once everything is set up. The device will now ask you to put pressure on your watch’s crown button in order to begin the process of measuring blood pressure.

To start, press down on your Realme Watch 2 Pro’s crown button until it vibrates, then release it and wait for a few seconds before releasing again. Keep doing this until all three readings have been taken (this can take anywhere from 5-10 minutes depending on how fast you’re moving).

After that point, review the data and make adjustments as necessary before submitting it for analysis by an authorized healthcare provider such as a doctor or nurse practitioner at their office location

After a few seconds, the measurement banner will appear on-screen asking you if you want to save the details or not. To save them, press Save; otherwise, tap on Delete and try again.

If your blood pressure fails to be measured properly or if it displays an error message such as “Invalid Entry” or “No Data Found”, try re-starting Realme Watch 2 Pro app by pressing its home button twice in quick succession when it’s running in Standby Mode (the blue light will stop flashing).

Once this process ends successfully, you will see that the Realme Watch 2 Pro app has a new tab for blood pressure alongside Heart Rate, Sleep, SPO2, and Activity tabs that were available previously.

You can also check your blood pressure from the main screen by tapping on the Blood Pressure icon in the top-right corner of your device’s display.

Conclusion

We hope this guide has helped you find out what the Realme Watch 2 Pro app can do for you. The device is a great option for those who want to stay connected with their health and fitness without having to spend money on expensive medical devices. It’s also good for people who want something that looks good on their wrists but doesn’t need batteries every day!