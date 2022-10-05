How to hide contact number in incoming call of oppo phone

If you have an Oppo phone, there are times when you might want to hide your contact number from being displayed in the incoming call list. This can be useful if you don’t want others to know who’s calling, or if they’re calling from several different numbers.

Just open the dialer and press the 3 dots at the top right of your screen

Select Settings

You will see “Call Settings” option on this page

From the drop-down menu, choose Settings

The third option in this menu is General.

The fourth option in this menu is Call Settings.

Fifth and last, but certainly not least (as it should be), is Privacy Options where you can set up your Oppo phone to hide its contact number from incoming calls by default.

Once you’ve opened Settings, select Caller ID & Spam Protection from the available options.

If you want to hide your number from others, you can do so by following these steps:

Open Settings on your Oppo phone.

Select Caller ID & Spam Protection from the available options.

Set a time limit for hiding your number from calling or messaging you (up to 24 hours).

If a person known to you is calling from several different numbers, it may not be a good idea to block the call.

This can be because they are trying to reach you and have been unable to find your phone number. A more likely scenario is that they just want your contact info and are using different numbers on their own phones. In this case, blocking them won’t do any good—you’ll still see those calls on your list even if they’re blocked!

If someone calls from an unfamiliar number and doesn’t leave a voicemail (or asks for one), then there’s no way for you know who it was until after receiving the message yourself!

Conclusion

In conclusion, you can use this feature to hide your phone number from the dialer. However, we recommend that you do not block incoming calls from unknown numbers but instead let them go through so that you can find out who they are and why they’re calling.