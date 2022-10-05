How to solve… realme phone freezes and wont unfreeze?

If you own an Android phone, then it is very likely that you have faced the issue of phone freezing. This can happen for different reasons such as lack of space on your device or an application misbehaving. The best way to solve this problem is by trying out some tips listed below:

It is generally caused by lack of enough space on the device.

The phone freezes because it cannot run the applications or process data, which results in a freeze. In this case, you should perform a hard reset to solve your problems with Realme mobile phone freezing issue.

When your Realme mobile phone freezes and won’t unfreeze – follow these steps:

First of all, try restarting your device if it’s possible to do so without harming your warranty or breaking anything else (e.g., connecting cables). If restarting doesn’t help, then consider performing a factory reset/hard reset before moving forward with any other troubleshooting steps below

Both the internal and external memory should be free.

If your phone is freezing, the first thing to do is check the internal and external memory. The internal memory should be at least 1GB and the external memory should be at least 2GB. If you don’t have enough space on either of these then you can delete some files or move them to cloud storage like Google Drive or OneDrive.

If that doesn’t work, there are some other things that might help:

Some applications on your phone are misbehaving or are too heavy hence causing freezing.

Check your phone’s app storage. Some applications on your phone are misbehaving or are too heavy hence causing freezing.

Delete some apps if necessary. You can delete any app that you don’t use and it will not affect the performance of your device.

Uninstall apps that you don’t use from Play Store and also from Settings > Apps > All (or Apps) section on Realme 2 Pro specifically for those who are experiencing this issue with Realme 2 Pro because these files will be removed by default after the uninstallation process has been completed successfully so if there is anything left behind then it’ll come back again after an update has been installed onto the device again which might take some time depending upon what type of updates they’re offering at a given moment in time which could cause problems like this one as well!

Turn off auto updates for all types of apps regardless whether they’re system or user installed ones because sometimes some errors occur based on certain factors like how much memory space there is available inside particular part(s) inside our machine components such as RAM module etcetera.”

Sometimes a crash occurs that causes the system to become unstable thus interfering with performance.

The system may crash due to a software update.

The system may crash due to a virus or malware

If a software update was not done properly then it can also cause such issues.

Check for updates by going to Settings > System > Software Updates and make sure that your phone has the latest version of the software installed.

Use the correct version of the software for your device as some older versions may not work with your phone’s hardware or battery life could be affected by installing an incompatible update on your device.

Make sure you have enough space available on your device before downloading any kind of file as this may cause bugs in their system that will lead to freezing issues in future.* Make sure you have good internet connection when downloading files so that they don’t get interrupted during installation process.*

The battery could be at fault as well.

The battery is the heart of your phone and if it’s not working properly, then other components will not work properly either. The best way to determine whether or not the battery is at fault is by letting it drain fully before charging it again. If your phone freezes often, then you should consider getting a new battery as they can become faulty over time and cause problems like this one.

Phone freezes can be solved by applying the tips above.

If you have made sure that your phone has enough space and that it can handle the apps you are using, then there is no reason why it should freeze. However, if you still experience this problem then try going to Settings > About Phone and check for an update. If there is no update available then make sure that you have downloaded all the latest software updates for your device before trying again.

If an app is misbehaving or causing problems with other apps then uninstall it from memory card or remove its files from internal storage directory on your phone memory card if possible (this may not work depending on how much data was stored in these files).

Conclusion

If you think your phone is frozen, and can’t unfreeze it, then try the tips outlined above to see if they work. If not continue troubleshooting with your device manufacturer or retailer for help on how to fix this problem.