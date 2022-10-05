Problem solved- how to remove “this call is being recorded” announcement in android 10

There are many users who want to disable “Recorded Calls” notification in android. They don’t want other people to know that they are talking on the phone and recording it. Here is a simple way how you can do this:

First, you need to enable the call recording feature in your android 10 phone.

Then, you can disable call recording in android 10 with the help of dialer.

In addition, you can also disable call recording in android 10 by going to Settings>Call & text>More settings>Calls > Dialer & number selection > Show notifications when calls from unknown numbers are received.

Finally, if none of these methods works on your Android 10 device then try this simple trick: Type “3” and then press Call button at the bottom right corner to access three dots menu; tap it and select “Settings” option there will appear many options like Bluetooth etc., tap on one called Voice commands (this option is found near last item under Settings) which looks like an oval shape icon with two arrows pointing towards each other inside its center circle; finally choose ‘Disable’ option located under Voice command section

Step 1: Open Dialer

Open the Dialer app. The dialer is the app that helps you make phone calls on your phone. To find it, open your phone, then tap on “menu” at the bottom of your screen and select “settings.”

Find “three dots” icon at top left corner of screen and tap it to open Settings menu:

In Settings menu look for Call Recording option (it will be marked with an “R”). Tap on this option to turn on/off call recording feature in your device:

Step 2: Now you just Tap on the three dots you see on the top right corner

Now tap on three dots you see on the top right corner of screen. This will open up a menu, and you’ll see this screen:

Now select Settings from this menu.

Step 3: Now Select settings.

Now you will have to select settings. To do this, tap on the three dots on the top right corner and then select Settings. If you want to disable call recording completely, uncheck “show notification when call recorded”.

After selecting settings, scroll down and click on Call Recording.

Step 4: Here you need to scroll down and select call recording.

Now you need to select the country where you want to disable call recording. The list will be populated with all the countries that are supported by your mobile device. Select any country from this list and then click on “Record calls in supported countries” option at the bottom of your screen.

This step is quite simple, just follow these steps carefully:

Step 5 : You will see this option “Record calls in supported countries” you click on it.

In android 10, the call recording feature is hidden by default. In order to enable call recording, you need to go to the settings menu. In the settings menu, you need to scroll down and select call recording.

Disable option “show notification when call recorded”

To disable the option, tap on “Notification”. Then, tap on “OK”.

Conclusion

I hope this article was helpful for you to disable the “this call is being recorded” announcement in Android.