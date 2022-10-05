There are many problems that you can face with your cell phone and some of them are very easy to fix. Some people want to know about the solution for their problem and so they want to post their queries on the internet. But there is no problem or question in this article, rather this blog is just trying to provide an answer for all your queries related to Realme phones black screen problem and other such issues.

Realme Phones Black Screen Problem Complete Solution

What is the problem?

If you are experiencing a black screen issue, then this is likely to be one of the following:

Phone not charging.

Battery life issue.

There’s a problem with your phone’s hardware or software that has caused it to become unresponsive or turn off at random times during use.

What is the solution?

You can fix this by performing these steps:

1.The warranty period of your phone is over. Or you are using the cell phone in a very bad way. So, today’s black screen problem is due to a problem. Or download some type of virus software on your mobile. And if you use that software, it must be Mobile Hangs or Mobile Screen Goes Black.

2. If you have any problem with your mobile phone and your mobile phone goes off with black screen and when you open the cell phone again, that first boot password does not appear on the screen. So try to remember which password you used in your mobile phone before.

Because if you forget any password for three times then your cell phone will be locked automatically for 24 hours until it becomes available again after 24 hours and then add this method again if it does not work again, then follow our next method in which there is no need to download any software Will be or we can Trick this Mobile by Hard Resetting.

Method to slove Realme phones black screen problem

Open the mobile phone and go to the settings menu.

Now open the security menu, and then go to lock screen and security menu.

Tap on the option of password, enter your password in it; now tap on OK button to confirm that you entered correct password in right place.