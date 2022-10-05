Solved: What do I do if my Realme watch wont charge?

If your Realme watch is not charging, there are several things you can try.

Check the charging fitting is pushed in correctly.

If you are unsure about how to charge your watch, take it to a watch repair shop.

The pin for the battery is inserted into its hole, and then pushed down until it contacts the rubber seal on top of the battery housing.

Check for damage to charging port.

If your watch is not charging, it’s important to check the charging port. The charging port is the part of your device that plugs into a wall outlet and charges the battery. If there’s water damage or physical damage, this could be causing issues with your watch’s ability to charge.

In order for it to work correctly, all parts of your Realme watch need to be clean and free from dirt or debris so that they can communicate with each other. You should also check for corrosion around any exposed metal parts—especially on cables near any plugs at all!

Check for damage to usb cable.

Check for damage to the usb port on your watch, charging adapter and other components.

Try a different USB cable and adapter.

If the cable and/or adapter are working, it’s possible that you have a damaged port. Try using a different USB cable or adapter to see if that fixes the issue.

If you’re still having issues after trying all these steps, contact Realme customer service for further assistance

Try a different charged battery.

You should try a different charged battery. If the battery is damaged, it may not charge. Make sure that you are using a wireless charger and that it is connected to power before charging your watch again. If the battery is old, it may not be able to hold a charge as well.

If this is your first time experiencing this problem, you might have a defective phone. Try to charge it with a different charger and/or cable to see if this solves the problem.

If that doesn’t work, try charging your watch using another USB port on your computer or laptop. You should also check the USB port for damage or other issues and make sure it’s clean before plugging in again.

If all else fails, try using an alternate battery from Amazon or eBay instead of the one that came with the Realme watch (if applicable).

Conclusion

If you have any further questions, please leave a comment below and we will be happy to help.