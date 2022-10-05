Step wise guide to stop Auto call recording in Infinix Hot 10

In this article we will tell you how to stop auto call recording in Infinix hot 10.

Go to Settings and select Sounds & Notifications

Select Call Recording from the list of settings on your Infinix Hot 10 phone

Turn off call recording by tapping on it

Step 1

Go to the settings

Go to the privacy and security

Go to the call recording

Uncheck auto call recording

step 2

Turn off Auto call recording on the phone.

Open Settings and then go to Privacy.

Scroll down to Call Recording and turn it off.

step 3

Now that you have successfully set the recording from your phone, it’s time to stop it. To do so:

Open the “Settings” app on your Infinix hot 10 and go to “Call Recording”

Select which calls you want to record, then tap “Stop Recording Calls”

step 4

Press the power buttonon tour phone to turn off your phone.

Now Hold down the power button for almost 15 seconds to restart your phone.

Takeaway:

The first thing to do is to turn off the auto call recording feature.

To do this, go to Settings > Auto Call Recording and tap on Turn Off Auto Call Recording button.

Now, you will have to enable or disable it again if you want to record calls manually.

Conclusion

We hope this article helped you to stop auto call recording in Infinix Hot 10. If you have any other query related to Auto Call Recording, the comment box is always open for your suggestions and feedback.