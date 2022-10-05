Step wise solution to remove bloatware in realme device without computer

The introduction of a new smartphone comes with a load of bloatware. It is the preinstalled apps that are just a waste of space and memory on your phone, so it’s better to get rid of them. The best way to do this is using a third-party app called Package Disabler Pro. This app can find all the packages installed on your phone, including the ones containing bloatware. Here’s how you can use it easily:

Get rid of bloatware in realme devices

Package disabler pro is a paid app, which can be used to disable and remove bloatware from your device. It has many features that make it one of the best apps for this purpose.

The first thing you will notice about package disabler pro is its interface. It looks very simple and clean, but still provides all the necessary information about each app on your phone or tablet. You can see what type of file it is (in case you need help), as well as how much space it takes up in your storage devices (such as SD card).

If there are any malicious programs installed on your device, they will also appear here along with their description and size so that you know exactly what they do before downloading them onto your machine!

Finding the right package name

However, finding the right package name to disable the app is not an easy task and takes some time.

To find out what’s causing it, you could try following these steps:

Open Realme device Settings > Security > Applications;

Select an application and tap on More Info button at top right corner;

Tap on Clear Data button in order to clear all data associated with that particular app;

Tap on Force Close button to close down your app completely if it’s still running in memory after clearing its data from storage

Steps to remove bloatware

Here are the steps you can follow in order to remove all the unused/unnecessary apps from your realme device without installing any third-party apps.

Tap on Apps & notifications > Apps, then tap on All.

Scroll down to find an unused app and tap on it (or long press if there are several). The info page will open up in which you can see details about this particular app as well as a button that says “Disable” next to it. Pressing this button will disable this particular app so that it won’t be running in memory anymore when you try to start using it again later on or update your phone’s software through OTA updates etc., making sure not to delete any important data stored inside such files too because sometimes deleting these files may lead us into trouble if we didn’t get back before closing out completely!

There are 2 ways to find the package name of any particular app

Use Package Disabler Pro on your other phone to find out the package name of any particular app. Get it here: https://www.androidpit.com/package-disabler/

Use adb shell command in Linux or Mac OS X terminal (or Terminal emulator) to list all installed apps and their details like package name, permissions etc., with following command:

Use Package Disabler Pro (or other utililty apps that can find the package names of installed apps) on another phone to find the package name of apps present on your phone. This is a faster approach and saves a lot of time.

If you are unable to locate any bloatware using this method, then I suggest trying out another way.

Follow step 3 below for finding the package name through adb shell (this can be done without installing any third-party apps but it takes time because you have to execute every command individually for each app and also there is no feedback if your command has been executed successfully or not).

To find out which apps are bloatware and their version numbers, run following command on your device:

adb shell pm list packages; getprop ro.build.product; getprop ro.product.-name; getprop ro.(product_device|model).

Conclusion

So this is how you can find the package name of any particular app and use it to disable the app in realme devices. The first step is to open adb shell on your phone (https://developer.android.com/tools/help/adb-shell), enter the following command:

echo $PACKAGE_NAME > /sdcard/packageName.txt

It will create a file named “packageName” on your device which contains the package name of all installed apps along with other information like version number and size etc.. We need this file because we are going to use it later when we disable individual apps by using Package Disabler Pro tool which has been mentioned above as well but please note that if you have installed third party applications then they must be removed before executing any commands related to them or else it won’t work correctly).

Now connect your device with PC using USB cable, open Command Prompt window (or PowerShell window) and type in following command:

#!/bin/bash

adb shell sh -c ‘echo $PACKAGE_NAME > /sdcard/packageName.txt’